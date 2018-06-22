हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Schedule of matches on June 22, Day 9

While Brazil and Serbia aim to reach the top spot in Group E, Nigeria hope to defeat Iceland in their Group D match.

MOSCOW: Three matches are scheduled for Day 9 of the ongoing mega football tournament FIFA World Cup 2018 on Friday. The Six teams in the fray are namely - Brazil-Costa Rica (Group E), Nigeria-Iceland (Group D) and Serbia-Switzerland (Group E). While Brazil and Serbia aim to reach the top spot in Group E, Nigeria hope to defeat Iceland in their Group D match.

Schedule for Friday, June 22:

Brazil vs Costa Rica (Group E)
Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg
Time: 5:30 pm

Nigeria vs Iceland (Group D)
Venue: Volgograd Stadium, Volgograd
Time: 8:30 pm

Serbia vs Switzerland (Group E)
Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad
Time: 11:30 pm

Brazil drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opener last weekend, and Neymar was much criticised for his underwhelming performance. Costa Rica, on their part, are desperate for points after they lost their opener to Serbia.

Iceland's opening game of the tournament saw them hold Argentina to a 1-1 draw to give Heimar Hallgrimsson`s side a fighting chance of reaching the last 16. But to do that they realistically need to beat a Nigeria side which is disappointed in their first game when they lost 0-2 to Croatia.

Serbia will face a big challenge bidding to register their second consecutive win, this time against a Swiss side that is confident after holding Brazil to a draw when they face-off in today's Group E game.

