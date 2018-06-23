हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Schedule of matches on June 23, Day 10

While Belgium hope to defeat Tunisia in Group F clash, Germany and Mexico aim to beat Sweden and South Korea respectively, reaching the top spot in Group G game.

MOSCOW: The Day 10 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will see three matches with six teams in Group F and G face in action. The matches scheduled for the day are - Belgium vs Tunisia (Group G), South Korea vs Mexico (Group F) and Germany v Sweden (Group F). While Belgium hope to defeat Tunisia in Group F clash, Germany and Mexico aim to beat Sweden and South Korea respectively, reaching the top spot in Group G game.

Schedule for saturday, June 23:

Belgium vs Tunisia (Group G)
Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow
Time: 5:30 pm

South Korea vs Mexico (Group F)
Venue: Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don
Time: 8:30 pm

Germany v Sweden (Group F)
Venue: Fisht Stadium, Sochi
Time: 11:30 pm

Belgium will aim to register a second consecutive win and book their spot in the knockout rounds when they take on Tunisia in a Group G match of the mega tournament at the Spartak Stadium. The talented Belgium squad are the favourites in the group and they gave ample glimpses of their class in a comfortable 3-0 win over Panama in their campaign opener. 

A confident Mexico will be eyeing their second win to seal a pre-quarterfinal berth when they take on South Korea in a Group F match of the FIFA World Cup at the Rostov Arena. The South Americans were impressive during their 1-0 win over defending champions Germany in their campaign opener where they put on one of the best team performances.

Holders Germany, on the other hand, will have to beat Sweden in order to avoid an early exit from the World Cup when the two sides meet in a crunch Group F clash at the Fisht Stadium here on Saturday. Blessed with a strong squad brimming with talented players, Germany were hot contenders to become the first team in 56 years to retain the World Cup.

