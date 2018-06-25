हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 schedule of matches on June 25, Day 12

The final round of FIFA World Cup 2018 group matches will see fierce competition between the teams to book a place in the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals). On Day 12 of the Football World Cup in Russia, it will be the turn of teams in Group A and Group B to play their final matches.

Group A has hosts Russia, who have been in devastating form in their first two matches. Russia demolished Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their first match and booked their place in the Round of 16 with a 3-1 win over Egypt in the second match. Two-time FIFA World Cup winner Uruguay, too, are in the last 16 following their narrow 1-0 wins over both Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

At Samara Arena in Samara Uruguay will take on Russia to decide the group topper while in the other match it will be a battle of prestige between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, both of whom have been knocked out of the tournament.

In Group B, 2010 World Cup winner Spain take on Morocco while Iran face Portugal in the other match. The group has three teams who are in the race for the last 16. While Spain and Portugal at four points each and with an identical goal difference of Plus 1, Iran have three points from their 1-0 win over Morocco. The African team already is out of the tournament after losing its second match to Portugal by 0-1.

Both the Group A matches start at 7:30 pm Indian Standart Time (IST) while the Group B clashes take place at 11:30 pm IST.

Monday, 25 June
Uruguay vs Russia (Group A)
Venue: Samara Arena, Samara
Time: 7:30 pm

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt (Group A)
Venue: Volgograd Stadium, Volgograd
Time: 7:30 pm

Spain vs Morocco (Group B)
Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad 
Time: 11:30 pm

Iran vs Portugal (Group B)
Venue: Mordovia Arena, Saransk
Time: 11:30 pm

Group A winner will take on Group B runner-up in the Round of 16 at Fisht Stadium, Sochi on June 30, Saturday at 11:30 pm IST. The Group B winner will play against Group A runner-up on July 1, Sunday at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 7:30 pm IST.

