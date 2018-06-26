हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 schedule of matches on June 26, Day 13

Group D has an unlikely topper in Croatia while Argentina are currently at the bottom after a draw and a loss. 

Last round of Group C and D matches in FIFA World Cup 2018 on Tuesday will witness several teams in a do or die situation with the most prominent of them being the 1978 and 1986 champions Argentina who are staring at early exit if they fail to win their last match. The last round of matches of every group are held simultaneously and Group C will see leaders France clash with Denmark at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) while Australia and Peru face off in Sochi's Fisht Stadium at the same time.

While France are already in the Round of 16, Denmark and Australia have a chance to secure their place in the pre-quarterfinals today. Peru have been knocked out of the tournament after losing their first two matches.

Group D has an unlikely topper in Croatia while Argentina are currently at the bottom after a draw and a loss. Croatia are already in the last 16 while all the other teams - Nigeria, who are second, Iceland and Argentina have a chance of making it to the pre-quarterfinals. While Nigeria take on Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg at 11:30 pm IST, Iceland and Croatia play at Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don.

Tuesday, 26 June
Denmark vs France (Group C)
Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Time: 7:30 pm

Australia vs Peru (Group C)
Venue: Fisht Stadium, Sochi
Time: 7:30 pm

Nigeria vs Argentina (Group D)
Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg
Time: 11:30 pm

Iceland vs Croatia (Group D)
Venue: Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don
Time: 11:30 pm

The winner of Group C will play against the Group D runner-up on Saturday, June 30 at Kazan Arena, Kazan for a place in the quarterfinals. Group D winner and Group C runner-up take on each other on Sunday, July 1 at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod for a place in the last 8.

