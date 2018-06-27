हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 schedule of matches on June 27, Day 14

Two multiple FIFA World Cup winners - Germany and Brazil - will be in action on Wednesday, June 27 trying to secure their place in FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals)

Photo credit: Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol website

Two multiple FIFA World Cup winners - Germany and Brazil - will be in action on Wednesday, June 27 trying to secure their place in FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals). In Group F, four-time Football World Cup champion Germany will play South Korea at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) Kazan Arena, Kazan while in another match of the same group Mexico and Sweden will face off.

Mexico are currently leading Group F after winning both their matches. They defeated Germany 1-0 and won 2-1 against South Korea to pocket six points. While Mexico are already assured of a place in the knockout stages, Germany and Sweden are in the race to become the second team from Group F to enter the last 16. Any of the three teams - Mexico, Germany and Sweden - can take the top spot in Group F depending on the results today.

Group E, too, has seen a few surprises. While Brazil are the current leaders and should qualify for the Round of 16 even with a draw against Serbia, the European team needs a win to ensure its passage into the knockout stages. The two teams lock horns at 11:30 pm IST at Spartak Stadium in Moscow. In the other match at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Switzerland take on Costa Rica, who are already out of the tournament. Switzerland can qualify even if they lose to Costa Rica provided Brazil defeat Serbia.

Wednesday, 27 June

South Korea vs Germany (Group F)
Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan
Time: 7:30 pm

Mexico vs Sweden (Group F)
Venue: Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg
Time: 7:30 pm

Serbia vs Brazil (Group E)
Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow
Time: 11:30 pm

Switzerland vs Costa Rica (Group E)
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
Time: 11:30 pm

The Group E winner will face Group F runner-up in last 16 at Samara Arena, Samara on Monday, July 2 at 7:30 pm IST. The Group F winner and Group E runner-up play at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, July 3 at 7:30 pm IST for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals.

