FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 schedule of matches on June 28, Day 15

The last four group matches of FIFA World Cup 2018 will be played today (June 28, Saturday). The results will decide the four teams which will progress to the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals). The teams in action are Japan, Poland, Senegal and Colombia in Group H while Group G will see England, Belgium, Panama and Tunisia playing their last group matches.

Phot Credit: Belgian player Axel Witsel's Twitter handle

In Group H, Japan face Poland at Volgograd Stadium in Volgograd at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) while Senegal and Colombia lock horns in the other match Samara Arena in Samara. Expect Poland, who are already out of FIFA World Cup 2018, all the other teams have a chance of progressing to the last 16 stage.

Japan can qualify for the knockout stage with just a draw against Poland. In the other Group H match between Senegal and Colombia, the team from Africa can reach the last 16 with a draw but the South American need a win to progress to the next round.

Group G will bring the league round of the World Cup to an end when 1966 champion England take on Belgium, considered to be the dark horse in the current edition, at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad while Panama and Tunisia face off in Mordovia Arena, Saransk at the same time. Both England and Belgium are in the Last 16 and their match will decide the group winners. Tunisia and Panama are playing just for pride.

Thursday 28 June
Japan vs Poland (Group H)
Venue: Volgograd Stadium, Volgograd
Time: 7:30 pm

Senegal vs Colombia (Group H)
Venue: Samara Arena, Samara
Time: 7:30 pm

England vs Belgium (Group G)
Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad
Time: 11:30 pm

Panama vs Tunisia (Group G)
Venue: Mordovia Arena, Saransk
Time: 11:30 pm

The Group G winner will face Group H runner-up in the Round of 16 at Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don on Monday, July 2 at 11:30 pm IST while Group H winner play Group G runner-up at Spartak Stadium in Moscow the next day at 11:30 pm IST.

