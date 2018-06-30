हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 schedule of matches on June 30, Day 16

First two matches of FIFA World Cup 2018 knockout stage will be played today (June 30, Saturday). While France and Argentina will battle it out in the first match, Uruguay will clash will Portugal in the second match of the day.

At 7.30 pm, France will face Argentina in the first Round of 16 match at Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia. The second match, where Uruguay take on Portugal will be played at 11.30 pm at Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

Match 49: France (Group C winner) vs Argentina (Group D runner-up)
Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan
Time: 7:30 pm

Match 50: Uruguay (Group A winner) vs Portugal (Group B runner-up)
Venue: Fisht Stadium, Sochi
Time: 11.30 pm

France's smooth advance to the knockout rounds with two wins and a draw has made them favourites to beat an Argentina side who were thrashed by Croatia and needed a late winner against Nigeria to book their place.

Messi, his World Cup legacy and Argentina`s over-reliance on the Barcelona forward, however, have dominated the narrative leading into Saturday`s clash at Kazan Arena.

In the second match, superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez will go toe-to-toe when Uruguay and Portugal lock horns in a FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinal here at the Fisht Stadium on Saturday.

The marquee match will see two teams who repeatedly punch above their weight looking up to their celebrated talismen to deliver the goods and keep the entire bunch together using their reservoir of experience. Ronaldo has scored 85 goals in 153 appearances and looks in inspiring form.

