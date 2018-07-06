हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 schedule of quarterfinal matches on July 6: France vs Uruguay; Brazil vs Belgium

FIFA World Cup 2018 enters the quarterfinal round today (July 6, Friday) with the first match taking place between France and Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod. Both the teams have tasted success at the highest level with France being crowned the world champion in 1998 while Uruguay were the winners way back in 1930 and 1950.

The second match is between five-time winner Brazil and dark horse Belgium. Both the teams have several high-quality players and the match promises to be an attacking one. While Brazil have been winners in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002; Belgium have never featured a FIFA World Cup final. 

Quarterfinals
Friday, 6 July
France vs Uruguay
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
Time: 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Brazil vs Belgium
Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan
Time: 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

The winners of the two matches will meet in the first semifinal on July 10 (Tuesday) at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg. The match will kick off at 11:30 pm IST.

Full squads:
France: Goalkeepers - Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola. Defenders - Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Adil Rami, Benjamin Pavard, Presnel Kimpembe, Bernard Mendy, Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Hernandez. Midfielders - Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Corentin Tolisso, Steven N’Zonzi. Forwards - Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Nabil Fekir, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin

Uruguay: Goalkeepers - Martin Campana, Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva. Defenders - Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Maximiliano Pereira, Gaston Silva, Guillermo Varela. Midfielders - Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Cristian Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Jonathan Urretaviscaya. Forwards - Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Cristhian Stuani, Luis Suarez

Belgium: Goalkeepers- Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet. Defenders - Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen. Midfielders - Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel. Forwards - Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens

Brazil: Goalkeepers - Alisson, Ederson, Cassio. Defenders - Danilo, Fagner, Pedro Geromel, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo, Filipe Luis. Midfielders - Casemiro, Fernandinho, Renato Augusto, Fred, Coutinho, Paulinho, Willian. Forwards - Douglas Costa, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Taison

