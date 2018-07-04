हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinals schedule

While five-time champions Brazil, 1998 winner France and 1966 champion England are among the favourites to lift the FIFA World Cup on July 15 in Moscow, teams like 1930 and 1950 champion Uruguay, dark horse Belgium, host Russia, Sweden and Croatia have also shown a lot of spark to reach the last 8.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Eight teams remain in FIFA World Cup 2018 after the end of the group stages and the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) matches which saw 16 and eight teams going back home respectively. Now the battle to be crowned the football world champion is between France, Uruguay, Brazil, Belgium, Sweden, England, Russia and Croatia, who must battle it out in the quarterfinals for a place in the semifinals.

Below is the complete schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals:

Quarterfinals
Friday, 6 July
France vs Uruguay
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
Time: 7:30 pm

Brazil vs Belgium
Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan
Time: 11:30 pm

Saturday, 7 July
Sweden vs England
Venue: Samara Arena, Samara
Time: 7:30 pm

Russia vs Croatia
Venue: Fisht Stadium, Sochi
Time: 11:30 pm

The first quarterfinal will see France lock horns with Uruguay on July 6 (Friday) at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod for a place in the semifinals. In the second match on the same day at 11:30 pm IST, Brazil and Belgium will play each other at Kazan Arena, Kazan to decide the second semifinalist.

On July 7 (Saturday), Sweden face England in the third quarterfinal at 7:30 pm IST in Samara Arena, Samara. The last semifinalist will be decided when Russia take on Croatia at 11:30 PM IST in Sochi's Fisht Stadium.

