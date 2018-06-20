हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Senegal beats Poland, fans celebrate by cleaning stadium

Several fans of the Senegal team were seen collecting waste in their section of the stadium and dumping it in one place for the official cleaners to clear.

In what has quickly made them the best guests in Russia currently, several supporters of the Senegal national football team were seen removing the mess in the stands at Moscow's Spartak Stadium.

Senegal became the first African team to register a win in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018. The team played dominant football against Poland and led 2-0 for most parts before conceding a goal in the final minutes. Full three points by the end of the match however brought much cheer to fans of the side in the stadium. Many of them, however, opted to celebrate the win by helping clearing the filth in the section of the stadium where they were at. They were seen collecting packaging wastes from food and drinks from several rows of seats and dumping them together which could help official stadium cleaners do their job much quicker.

It was a goodwill gesture that was captured on camera and the pictures soon became viral the world over.

Many deemed the fans as the best this tournament, some even saying that if there was a World Cup for best fans, Senegal supporters would have won it. While there were also a few messages with racist undertones, they were rare and were mostly shot down by others who saw just how noble the act was. Interestingly, even Japanese supporters have been seen cleaning up after watching their team play.

Fans usually parade out of stadiums after each match - either celebrating a win or dejected after a defeat. That fans from Senegal opted to remain and do their bit to help out - even though they were not obligated to - points to their large heart and serves as a reminder to people from 'more privileged' countries.

