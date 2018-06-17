हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov hails Costa Rica's strong defence

The Roma defender reiterated that Costa Rica has a quick playing style and strong defenders, as well as well-known forwards.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov hails Costa Rica&#039;s strong defence
Aleksandar Kolarov of Serbia attends a press conference at the Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Samara, Russia: Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov said on Saturday that Costa Rica, the rival of his national team in both sides' 2018 World Cup opener, has very good defenders.

The Roma defender reiterated that Costa Rica has a quick playing style and strong defenders, as well as well-known forwards.

Kolarov downplayed the defeats suffered by Costa Rica in the pre-World Cup friendlies against England and Belgium.

The Serbian defender stressed that his Serbian Eagles team respected Costa Rica as Los Ticos reached the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, yet Kolarov expressed his confidence that Serbia would play well in Sunday's opener.

Serbia is to compete in Group E along with Brazil, Switzerland, and Costa Rica.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Aleksandar KolarovSerbiaCosta RicaRomaBrazil

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close