हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov sees Brazil match as biggest of his life

"My personal opinion is this is my career's final, this is the most important game in my career and this is how I'm going to approach it," Kolarov said.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov sees Brazil match as biggest of his life
Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic (L) and captain Aleksandar Kolarov talk to reporters in Moscow on Tuesday, June 26. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Moscow: Aleksandar Kolarov said here on Tuesday that Serbia will need to play "as a team" to have any chance of defeating Brazil to avoid elimination from the 2018 World Cup in a contest he described as the most important of his career.

"If we win, we will do it as a team," the captain told a press conference in Moscow ahead of Wednesday's Group E clash.

Brazil, the five-time champions, lead the group with 4 points after drawing with Switzerland and beating Costa Rica. The Serbs, who beat the Central Americans before losing to the Swiss, have 3 points.

The Brazilians need only a draw to be sure of advancing to the knockout stage, but Serbia must win to stay alive in the tournament.

"My personal opinion is this is my career's final, this is the most important game in my career and this is how I'm going to approach it," Kolarov said on Tuesday.

Praising Brazil's "incredibly gifted players," including Neymar, Willian, and Gabriel Jesus, the 32-year-old defender doubts that the South American side would play for a draw.

"They just don't know how to play for a draw," Kolarov said.

The Serb also referred to Brazil goalkeeper Alisson - his teammate at AS Roma - as one of the world's best at the position.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018World Cup 2018FIFA World CupAleksandar KolarovSerbia vs Brazil

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close