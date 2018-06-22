हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Serbia vs Switzerland live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

The final match for Friday will see Serbia defending their top position in Group E match against Switzerland.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Kaliningrad, Russia: Serbia will try to defend their top position in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E match against Switzerland on Friday.

Currently with a solitary point, Switzerland will have to push hard against Serbia, who defeated Costa Rica 1-0, riding on Aleksandar Kolarov's left-footed free-kick in their group stage opener.

The Group E teams will face each other at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad. The match will start at 11.30 pm. 

Watch live streaming of Serbia vs Switzerland match on SonyTen sports channel.

Switzerland have lost just one of their past 23 matches: a 0-2 defeat to Portugal in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017. In pre-World Cup friendlies, the European side drew 1-1 with Spain and beat Japan 2-0.

For Serbia, holding midfielder Nemanja Matic, who is indispensable in the Manchester United midfield, will be key in his ball distribution.

This will be the first match featuring Switzerland against Serbia as an independent nation. In 13 matches between Switzerland and Yugoslavia, the latter won six, drew five and lost just two.

