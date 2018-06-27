हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain begins training for knockout round clash with Russia

Goalkeeper Pepe Reina, defender Nacho and midfielders Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio took part in the practice led by coach Fernando Hierro on Tuesday. 

Image courtesy: EPA/EFE

Krasnodar, Russia: Spain head coach Fernando Hierro on Tuesday led his national team in their first training session for the upcoming clash with Russia in the knockout round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a day after winning Group B with a 2-2 draw against Morocco.

Spain is to play Russia, the Group A runner-up, at Luzhniki Stadium on July on 1. 

Goalkeeper Pepe Reina, defender Nacho and midfielders Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio took part in the practice held in the Russian city of Krasnodar, as documented by an Efe-EPA journalist.

On Monday, La Roja scored a goal in stoppage time with some help from Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the newly-implemented replay technology making its debut in the 2018 World Cup, which confirmed that Spanish substitute Iago Aspas was onside when he tucked the ball inside the post.

Aspas' late goal helped Spain finish first in Group B on goal differential, followed by Portugal, which is to play Group A winner Uruguay on Saturday.

