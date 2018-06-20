हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain vs Iran live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Spain are the 2010 FIFA World Cup champions.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain vs Iran live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Spain team training (Pic courtesy: Reuters - File image)

Moscow: Day 7 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will see Iran square off with Spain in their Group B match on Wednesday.  The match will take place in Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Tatarstan at 11:30 pm (IST).

Watch live streaming of Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match on Sony 10.

Spain passed a 'difficult' time after the sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui. The 2010 champions will be eager for a win under new coach Fernando Hierro, having earlier been held to a 3-3 draw by Iberian rivals Portugal. Hierro replaced Lopetegui after he was sensationally fired two days before the opener, but the 50-year-old's appointment triggered reports in the Spanish media that alleged players were divided over the change.

The players have put the affair behind them and were fully united for the match against Iran, midfield veteran Andres Iniesta had said on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Iran scored a dramatic 1-0 win over Morocco in their World Cup Group B opener on Friday, after a heartbreaking stoppage-time own goal from Morocco substitute Aziz Bouhaddouz. The Iranians, who had not won a World Cup game since their victory over the United States in 1998, celebrated as if they had won the tournament, leaving the field only reluctantly after lengthy and emotional embraces.

Iran have never beaten a European side at a World Cup. Iran is being coached by Portuguese, Carlos Quieroz.

Spain:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Pepe Reina and Kepa.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Nacho Monreal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Odriozola.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Saúl, Koke, Thiago, David Silva, Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez.

Forwards: Iago Aspas, Rodrigo and Diego Costa.

Iran: 

Goalkeepers: Amir Abedzadeh, Alireza Beiranvand, Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri.

Defenders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Mohammad Khanzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Pejman Montazeri, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian.

Midfielders: Vahid Amiri, Ashkan Dejagah, Omid Ebrahimi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ehsan Hajsafi, Masoud Shojaei, Mehdi Torabi.

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard, Saman Ghoddos, Reza Ghoochannejhad, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Taromi.

(With Reuters inputs)

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018FIFAWorld Cupfootball World CupIranSpainAndres IniestaLive streaming

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close