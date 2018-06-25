हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain vs Morocco live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Current Group B leader Spain face Morocco in their final match of the opening round.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain vs Morocco live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@SeFutbol

Kaliningrad, Russia: Spain have been in a clinical form with Diego Costa, their talismanic striker, scoring 3 out of 4 goals they have scored in the FIFA World Cup 2018. Spain currently share leadership of Group B with Portugal, who will also reach the last 16 with a draw against Iran.

Morocco showed in their games against Iran and Portugal that they are a tough side to face, but they also lack punch in attack. Both the teams will face each other at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia, at 11.30 pm.

Watch live streaming of Spain vs Morocco match on Sony Ten sports channel.

The Spanish struggled to break down Iran in their recent 1-0 win in Kazan and Hierro needs midfielders such as David Silva, Andres Iniesta and Isco to try and get closer to the Morocco penalty area.

In theory, Spain could suffer a narrow defeat and still make the last 16 if Portugal beat Iran or that game ends in a low scoring draw. 

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018SpainMoroccoSpain vs MoroccoDiego Costa

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close