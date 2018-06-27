हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Squad only has to focus on beating South Korea, says Germany coach Joachim Low

Germany national soccer team head coach Joachim Low during a press conference in Kazan, Russia, on June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kazan, Russia: Germany coach Joachim Low said on Tuesday that his squad only has to focus on their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup game against South Korea, and not concern themselves with the other Group F match pitting Mexico against Sweden.

Low warned that South Korea has many good players, but had praise for his team as well, particularly Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller.

In order to advance to the last 16, defending champion Germany needs to win Wednesday's match with South Korea and hope Sweden fares poorly.

The Germans were dealt a surprise 1-0 defeat from Mexico on June 17 but came back to win 2-1 against Sweden in their second group match on Saturday.

Mexico leads Group F with six points, while Germany is in second place with three points, ahead of third-placed Sweden on goal difference, while South Korea has been eliminated from the 2018 World Cup after earning zero points.

