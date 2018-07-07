हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden evacuate team hotel after false alarm

Sweden’s players suffered a rude awakening ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash with England when the fire alarm went off at their hotel in Samara on Saturday morning, leading it to be evacuated.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden evacuate team hotel after false alarm
World Cup - England Arrival - Samara, Russia - July 6, 2018. Jordan Henderson and other team members arrive at a hotel. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

SOCHI (Russia): Sweden’s players suffered a rude awakening ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash with England when the fire alarm went off at their hotel in Samara on Saturday morning, leading it to be evacuated.

The Swedish players were roused from their slumbers and moved out of their rooms, but luckily it turned out to be a false alarm and they could go back to recharge their batteries ahead of their first World Cup quarter-final since 1994.

“It was just after half past eight this morning, a false alarm. All the players are feeling fine,” Sweden press officer Staffan Stjernholm told website Fotbollskanalen (www.fotbollskanalen.se).

The Swedes have plenty of time for a nap before they take on England at 1700 local time (1400 GMT), with hosts Russia facing Croatia later in the evening in Sochi.

 

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA Quarter-FinalSweden

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close