FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Tunisia's goalkeeper Mouez Hassen leaves World Cup after shoulder injury

Hassen was injured when he collided in the game with England's midfielder Jesse Lingard and was replaced within minutes by his team-mate Farouk Ben Mustapha, who normally plays as Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab goalkeeper

Pic courtesy: EFE-EPA

Moscow: The goalkeeper of the Tunisian national team, Mouez Hassen, had to retire from the World Cup in Russia because of the shoulder injury he suffered in his team's debut match against England in Volgograd, according to the Tunisian Football Federation on Tuesday.

The player, who only played for 15 minutes in the game, in which he conceded a goal after making one of the best saves of the World Cup, will return to France in the next few hours to recover under the care of his French club Chateauroux doctors.

Tunisia, who lost 2-1 to England in the 91st minute, will have their next game on Jun. 23 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow against Group G leaders Belgium and then against Panama on Jun. 29.

