FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay forward Christian Stuani says team looking to do better in Russia clash

"We have a big opportunity to improve our image, to have more confidence and reach the next round and try to do things better. The outcome is important," Stuani said. 

Uruguayan national soccer team player Christian Stuani speaks during a press conference at FIFA World Cup 2018, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia: Uruguay forward Christian Stuani on Saturday said his team's main objective is to put in a better performance against Russia in their final Group A match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Having secured a berth in the round of 16 after defeating Egypt and Saudi Arabia 1-0 each, Uruguay is to face Russia on Monday for the top spot in the group.

"We have a big opportunity to improve our image, to have more confidence and reach the next round and try to do things better. The outcome is important," Stuani said at a press conference.

"What we have achieved in this World Cup is historic and we can take one more step forward. We work to try to improve and win," he added.

Stuani said his team aims for the first spot of the group regardless of the opponent they may face in the round of 16, likely Spain or Portugal, which are the favorites to qualify from Group B.

"We know that the possible rivals have great potentials, such as Spain, Portugal or Iran. But we want to focus on our own and try to improve things and reach such a decisive round as the round of 16 even stronger," he continued.

