FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay holds training ahead of the match against Russia

Forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and midfielder Cristian Rodriguez participated in the practice led by head coach Oscar Tabarez at Borsky sports center.

Image courtesy: EPA/EFE

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia: Uruguay's national soccer players on Friday held a training session at the team's camp near the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, in preparations for their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash with Russia.

Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0 in their World Cup Group A opener last Friday and won 1-0 over Saudi Arabia thanks to a goal from forwarding Luis Suarez on Wednesday.

La Celeste and Russia will square off on Monday to determine the Group A winner, as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which lost 3-1 to the hosts on Tuesday, have been essentially eliminated from the tournament.

