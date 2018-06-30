FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay 1-0 Portugal live updates

Moscow: Portugal take on Uruguay in the second round of the FIFA World Cup on Saturday. While Suarez delivered for the South American side, Cristiano Ronaldo scored four of Portugal’s five goals in the group stages.
Follow the live match updates here:
22 minute: That was close. Suarez fires the ball past the Portugal wall but Rui Patricio leaps to his left to save the ball. SAVED!
21 minute: Trouble for Portugal as they concede another free-kick at a dangerous position.
20 minute: Free-kick to Uruguay Suarez goes down after a challenge from Raphael Guerreiro.
16 minute: Portugal's Goncalo Guedes attempts a shot from distance but his shot gets blocked by Uruguay defenders.
11 minute: Corner for Portugal. Jose Fonte fails to find a teammate with his header.
Uruguay 1-0 Portugal!
7 minute: GOAL!! Suarez makes a brilliant cross from the left for Cavani to head the ball past the goalkeeper.
6 minute: Ronaldo picks up a pass right outside the Uruguay box and fires the ball directly into the hands of the goalkeeper. That was close.
4 minute: Corner for Uruguay. Both teams are looking to attack early in the match.
2 minute: Free-kick to Portugal after Pepe goes down in a challenge from Cavani.
Kick-off!
#URUPOR // FORMATIONS
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018
Lineups
Portugal XI: Rui Patricio; Ricardo Pereira, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro; Bernardo Silva, William Carvalho, Adrien Silva, Joao Mario; Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Uruguay XI: Fernando Muslera; Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Diego Laxalt; Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino; Rodrigo Bentancur; Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez.
The South Europeans will meet Uruguay for the first time in a World Cup. Both Portugal and Uruguay have played twice, where Portugal beat the latter 3-0 at an International friendly in
1966 and drew 1-1 in the 1972 Independence cup.
Uruguay boasts a formidable defence lead by Diego Godín and Lucas Torreira, who cramped their opponents for space up-front in their group stage matches. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has scored 85 goals in 153 International appearances. Expect a cracker of a match at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi.
Squads:
Portugal:
Goalkeepers - Rui Patricio, Beto, Anthony Lopes.
Defenders - Cedric Soares, Ricardo Pereira, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Bruno Alves, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Mario Rui.
Midfielders - Joao Moutinho, Adrien Silva, William Carvalho, Joao Mario, Manuel Fernandes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva.
Forwards - Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Quaresma, Goncalo Guedez, Andre Silva, Gelson Martins.
Uruguay:
Goalkeepers - Martin Campana, Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva.
Defenders - Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Maximiliano Pereira, Gaston Silva, Guillermo Varela.
Midfielders - Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Cristian Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Jonathan Urretaviscaya.
Forwards - Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Cristhian Stuani, Luis Suarez.
