FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan Andres Cunha to referee France Vs Belgium semi-final

Uruguayan Andres Cunha will referee the World Cup semi-final between France and Belgium at the St Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday evening, FIFA said on Monday.

World Cup - Group B - Iran vs Spain - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 20, 2018 referee Andres Cunha calls for a VAR review after Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi scored their first goal REUTERS/Toru Hanai

ST. PETERSBURG: Uruguayan Andres Cunha will referee the World Cup semi-final between France and Belgium at the St Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday evening, FIFA said on Monday.

Cunha has already officiated at two group stage matches at the tournament - France’s victory over Australia and Spain’s defeat of Iran.

The 41-year-old gave France a penalty in the 2-1 win over Australia, the first time a spot-kick had been awarded at a World Cup after reference to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Cunha, who will be assisted on the touchline by compatriots Nicolas Taran and Mauricio Espinoza, booked three Australians, two Iranians and one Frenchman over his first two matches.

