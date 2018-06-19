हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay's Cristian Rodriguez praises teammates Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez before Saudi Arabia duel

"When they play, they show how mature they are and this is positive for the national team," Rodriguez said. 

Uruguay's player Cristian "Cebolla" Rodriguez, during a press conference of Uruguay held in Nizhny Nogorod, Russia, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia: Uruguay midfielder Cristian "Cebolla" Rodriguez on Monday praised his 2018 FIFA World Cup teammates, Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez, ahead of their duel with Saudi Arabia, their second match of the tournament.

Central defenders Godin and Gimenez proved decisive in Uruguay's 1-0 win over Egypt in their first Group A clash on Friday.

"They are the best central defenders in the world," Rodriguez said at a press conference for Wednesday's match, adding that they have been putting in a good performance for years.

Asked by EFE about the relatively young midfielders who started against Egypt - averaging just 22.7 years - he said: "The kids are doing a very good job."

"When they play, they show how mature they are and this is positive for the national team," the 32-year-old midfielder added.

Uruguay's new generation of starting midfielders includes Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Nahitan Nandez and Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

