FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay's Jose Maria Gimenez misses training ahead of Russia clash

Suffering from discomfort in his right quadriceps femoris, Gimenez is to miss Uruguay's final round robin match on Monday.

Samara, Russia: Uruguay center-back Jose Maria Gimenez missed La Celeste's training session on Sunday ahead of their final Group A clash with hosts Russia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The rest of the team trained normally at the Samara Arena, which is to be the venue for Monday's game.

Russia earned a big 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia and 3-1 over Egypt, and holds the first spot of Group A on goal differential ahead of Uruguay, which defeated the Arab teams 1-0 each.

