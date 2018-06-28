हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay's Matias Vecino says Portugal clash to be decided by details

Vecino said in a press conference that Portugal is a great team that is expected to put a lot of pressure on La Celeste in Saturday's match.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay&#039;s Matias Vecino says Portugal clash to be decided by details
Uruguay's player Matias Vecino during a press conference after a training session at the Sports Centre Borsky near to the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia: Uruguay midfielder Matias Vecino on Wednesday said that his side's upcoming knockout-round match against Portugal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia would be decided by the details.

Vecino said in a press conference that Portugal is a great team that is expected to put a lot of pressure on La Celeste in Saturday's match, and asserted that Portugal and Uruguay are equal in terms of strength and potential.

Asked how he felt after Uruguay's most recent 3-0 thrashing of Russia, and how his team has evolved since their last-minute 1-0 win against Egypt, Vecino stressed that the level of play among coach Oscar Tabarez's squad has improved.

Regarding his personal performance in the group stage, the midfielder acknowledged that he needs to do some self-analysis and improve on his work in the group matches.

Vecino also praised Portugal stars Joao Mario and Cristiano Ronaldo, who he said his teammates must work to avoid fouling.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World CupWorld Cup 2018Matias VecinoUruguay vs Portugal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close