हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: We have improved, Uruguay's Luis Suarez says

He said he was happy to become the first Uruguayan player to have scored in three different World Cups, after netting on Monday for the second time in the 2018 tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2018: We have improved, Uruguay&#039;s Luis Suarez says
Luis Suarez of Uruguay reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Samara, Russia: Uruguay forward Luis Suarez said he was satisfied with the performance his team put in here on Monday in their 3-0 win over Russia to top Group A at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Suarez, who was named the man of the match, scored the first goal on a direct free kick in the 10th minute to spur Uruguay to their third victory in three matches.

"This is what we wanted, to improve gradually. Given the previous results, what we wanted is to give a good image, to play as we had done before and for that, I am happy with the victory, with winning the group and to make history once again," the FC Barcelona player said.

While they won their first two matches over Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the touted Uruguayan side was not impressive against either opponent.

"The first matches, you feel the tension to not lose and not make mistakes, and it was fundamental. The team came out today with another mentality, we pressed better and you could see it on the pitch," Suarez said.

He said he was happy to become the first Uruguayan player to have scored in three different World Cups, after netting on Monday for the second time in the 2018 tournament.

"The records are there to be broken and this pleases me. But I have to continue working with humility and thinking in the interest of the team," Suarez said.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018World Cup 2018FIFA World CupLuis SuarezUruguay vs Russia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close