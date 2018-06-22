हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: We learned from defeat against Mexico, says Germany's Mario Gomez

Mario Gomez vowed that Die Mannschaft players will not repeat the mistakes they committed against Mexico during their upcoming clash.

FIFA World Cup 2018: We learned from defeat against Mexico, says Germany&#039;s Mario Gomez
German forward Mario Gomez addresses the media during a training session in Sochi, Russia, on June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Sochi, Russia: Germany's striker Mario Gomez on Thursday said that his team learned their lesson from its shocking 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their debut 2018 FIFA World Cup match.

Gomez spoke to the press before the defending champion's second practice ahead of their Group F clash, against Sweden's national "Blagult" team, scheduled for Saturday.

The VfB Stuttgart player vowed that Die Mannschaft players will not repeat the mistakes they committed against Mexico during their upcoming clash, stressing the importance of playing as a team against Blagult.

Asked about the criticism the team experienced following their defeat to Mexico, the 32-year-old Gomez said he was used to it.

Sweden and Mexico lead Group F with three points each, followed by Germany and South Korea.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018World Cup 2018FIFA World CupMario GomezDie MannschaftGermany vs Mexico

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close