हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2108

FIFA World Cup 2108: Neymar returns to training day after recovering from sore ankle

The Brazilian Football Confederation released a video that showed the player training with the rest of the squad for Friday’s match against Costa Rica.

FIFA World Cup 2108: Neymar returns to training day after recovering from sore ankle
Reuters image

SOCHI, Russia: Brazilian forward Neymar was back training normally on Wednesday, a day after sitting out Tuesday’s session because of a sore right ankle.

The Brazilian Football Confederation released a video that showed the Paris St Germain player training with the rest of the squad before they flew off to St Petersburg for Friday’s Group E match against Costa Rica.

Brazil drew them opening match 1-1 with Switzerland and Costa Rica lost their opener 1-0 to Serbia, who now top the group.

Neymar became the most expensive player in the world last year when he joined PSG from Barcelona for a fee of 222 million euros ($257 million).

He missed a large part of the season with a fractured right foot and sprained ankle but returned to play in Brazil’s final two friendlies before the World Cup began.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2108NeymarBrazilBrazilian football Confederation

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close