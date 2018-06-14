हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 'best thing' to happen to Sweden team

Sweden will return to the FIFA World Cup with great ambitions even if they are without their talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Moscow: Los Angeles Galaxy forward and former Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Thursday that the 2018 FIFA World Cup was the "best thing" that could happen to the Swedish national football team.

"I retired from the national team a couple of years ago? It`s the best thing that can happen to a player, represent the country in a World Cup. It`s a moment of memory, a moment of honour,"

The 36-year-old, who currently plays for the US club the Los Angeles Galaxy, has played for a number of European giants, such as Juventus, Barcelona, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, over the course of his career.

Ibrahimovic is Sweden`s all-time top goalscorer, having netted 62 goals in 116 matches before retiring from international football after Euro 2016 in France.

