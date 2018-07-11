हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup good for French economic growth: Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

France’s World Cup soccer triumphs, which have taken “Les Bleus” to the tournament final, should be generally positive for the country’s economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

World Cup - Semi-Final - France vs Belgium - Paris, France, July 10, 2018 - France fans react on the Champs-Elysees after defeating Belgium in their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files France beat

PARIS: France’s World Cup soccer triumphs, which have taken “Les Bleus” to the tournament final, should be generally positive for the country’s economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

France beat Belgium 1-0 on Tuesday to go to Sunday’s final, when they will play either England or Croatia.

“It’s good for growth,” Le Maire told France 2 television on Wednesday, without giving any more specific details.

The French economy, the second-biggest in the euro zone, has recently shown signs of stalling after a pick-up that followed President Emmanuel Macron’s election in May last year.

The World Cup often boosts consumer spending. In Britain, shoppers spent more on beer, barbecues and big-screen televisions in June but the overall increase in sales slowed, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

