हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup referee Marwa Range banned for life for bribery

Marwa Range was filmed received a $600 bribe during the African Nations Championship in Morocco in January and is one of 22 referees sanctioned by the Confederation of African Football in an unprecedented cleanup, announced at the weekend.

FIFA World Cup referee Marwa Range banned for life for bribery
Twitter photo

CAIRO: A Kenyan linesman who had been due to officiate at the World Cup in Russia has been handed a life ban after being caught in a bribery sting.

Marwa Range was filmed received a $600 bribe during the African Nations Championship in Morocco in January and is one of 22 referees sanctioned by the Confederation of African Football in an unprecedented cleanup, announced at the weekend.

Rage, who was a reserve at the 2014 finals in Brazil, had earlier been removed from the list of match officials due to officiate in Russia.

The life ban was handed out by CAF’s disciplinary board who also banned 10 other referees for between two to 10 years for similar offences.

A further 11 have been suspended pending an appearance in front of the board next month.

African football has long been plagued by allegations of bribery but never before has CAF banned such a large number of officials.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Marwa RangeLife ban

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close