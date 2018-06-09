हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup: Switzerland clinch comfortable win over japan in warm-up match

 Switzerland continued their preparations for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup by defeating Japan 2-0 in an international friendly here.

Lugano (Switzerland): Switzerland continued their preparations for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup by defeating Japan 2-0 in an international friendly here.

The Swiss are unbeaten in their World Cup warm-up games, while Japan have lost four of their last five, reports EFE news agency.

Switzerland`s Breel Embolo won a penalty in the first half of Friday`s match after cutting inside from the left, which full-back Ricardo Rodriguez converted to open the scoring.

Haris Seferovic doubled the Swiss lead from close range late in the second half.

Switzerland starts their World Cup campaign against Brazil on Jun. 17, with the team also facing Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

Japan, meanwhile, have one friendly match left to turn their lackluster form around before their World Cup kicks off.

The Japanese face a tough group E with Senegal, Colombia, and Poland.

