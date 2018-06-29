हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup win was for the people of Poland, says Coach Adam Nawalka

"This third match became very important to confirm that this Polish team fights until the very end and can offer a little bit of joy to the Polish people," Nawalka said.

Poland's head coach, Adam Nawalka, prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Japan and Poland in Volgograd, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Volgograd, Russia: Poland were determined to win their final match of the 2018 World Cup for the benefit of fans back home after performing so poorly in the first two games, coach Adam Nawalka said here on Thursday following the 1-0 victory over Japan.

With losses to Senegal (2-1) and Colombia (3-0), Poland started the contest in Volgograd with no hope of qualifying for the knockout stage.

"After the first two games against Senegal and Colombia, our team had to deal with a lot of justified criticism so it was clear the emotional level of this game would be extremely high for the Polish team," Nawalka told a press conference.

"This third match became very important to confirm that this Polish team fights until the very end and can offer a little bit of joy to the Polish people," he said.

Nawalka said he would provide the Polish soccer federation with a full report on the tournament and leave it to them to decide his future with the team.

