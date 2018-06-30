हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

France vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

France and Argentina will face each other at Kazan Arena on Saturday.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Kazan, Russia: France have been clinical throughout FIFA World Cup Group C opening round matches where they beat Australia and Peru to secure the first spot.
 
The team will face Argentina on Saturday, whose performance has not been consistent throughout - losing 0-3 to Croatia and a 1-1 draw with Australia in their opening round matches inGroup D. Argentina, however, managed to secure a spot in the round of 16 by winning 2-1 against Nigeria. 
 
The two teams will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 match at Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia at 7.30 pm.
 
Watch live streaming of France vs Argentina match on Sony Ten sports channel.
 
Argentina's possible over-reliance on Lionel Messi has dominated the narrative leading into Saturday's clash at Kazan Arena.
 
Concentrating too much on Messi, however, could also prove stifling for France's attack which has shown itself to be a collection of expensive moving parts yet to move in sync.
 
Didier Deschamps may be tempted to execute a "no Messi, no Argentina" strategy when preparing for Saturday's round of 16 clash but the France manager must also be mindful of getting the most out of his own marquee players.

(With Agency inputs)
 

