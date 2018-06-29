हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

France vs Argentina to kick-off FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16, check complete schedule

FIFA World Cup 2018 will see the knockout stage matches from June 30 (Saturday). All the teams for the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) have been decided and there are a few surprises as well with the most notable being the absence of Germany, the defending champion and four-time FIFA World Cup winner. The first match of teh knockout state is between two-time winner Argentina and 1998 champion France. 

The teams who have made it to the Round of 16 are Uruguay, Russia, Spain, Portugal, France, Denmark, Croatia, Argentina, Brazil, Switzerland, Sweden, Mexico, Colombia, Japan, Belgium and England.

Below is the schedule of the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals):

Saturday, 30 June
Match 49: France (Group C winner) vs Argentina (Group D runner-up)
Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan
Time: 7:30 pm

Match 50: Uruguay (Group A winner) vs Portugal (Group B runner-up)
Venue: Fisht Stadium, Sochi
Time: 11.30 pm

Sunday, 1 July
Match 51: Spain (Group B winner) vs Russia (Group A runner-up)
Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Time: 7:30 pm

Match 52: Croatia (Group D winner) vs Denmark (Group C runner-up)
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
Time: 11:30 pm

Monday, 2 July
Match 53: Brazil (Group E winner) vs Mexico (Group F runner-up)
Venue: Samara Arena, Samara
Time: 7:30 pm

Match 54: Belgium (Group G winner) vs Japan (Group H runner-up)
Venue: Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don
Time: 11.30 pm

Tuesday, 3 July
Match 55: Sweden (Group F winner) vs Switzerland (Group E runner-up)
Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg
Time: 7:30 pm

Match 56: Colombia (Group H winner) vs England (Group G runner-up)
Venue: Spartak Stadium, Moscow
Time: 11:30 pm

While Germany have been the biggest shock, exiting the tournament after the group stage for the first time since FIFA World Cup 1938, the other big names, too, have faced a tough time in qualifying. Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia have had to wait till their final group match to be assured of a place in the last 16.

