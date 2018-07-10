हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

France vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinals live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

France and Belgium will face each other at St. Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

France vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinals live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Pic courtesy: IANS

St. Petersburg, Russia: Roberto Martinez's Belgium will face Didier Deschamps' France on Tuesday in the first semi-final match for World Cup 2018. 

Belgium has shone in the tournament with scoring 14 goals and proving their worth when they beat the five-time World Cup champion Brazil in the quarter-final match. 

With players like Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard, Belgium has been in a clinical form all through.

France, however, defeated mighty Argentina and Uruguay before they could make it to the semifinals hence increasing expectations from them. 

France and Belgium will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final match at St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia at 11.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of France vs Belgium match on Sony Ten sports channel.

France and Belgium have met just twice at the World Cup before and thus it will be enthralling to witness the Red Devils and Les Blues fighting for the top position.

France, world champions in 1998, are slight favorites to go through according to most bookmakers, but Belgium tends to step up their game against these particular European rivals if history is anything to go by.

Of the 73 meetings between the teams, Belgium have won 30 and France 24, with 19 draws between them, although if Belgium are to reach their first World Cup final they will have to do so by beating France at the tournament for the first time. 

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World CupFrance vs BelgiumRoberto MartinezRomelu LukakuEden Hazard

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close