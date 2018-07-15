हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

France vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 final live updates

 France take on Croatia in the final of the  FIFA World Cup 2018 at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. 

France vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 final live updates
Pic courtesy: IANS

Moscow: France take on Croatia in the final of the  FIFA World Cup 2018 at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. 

Follow the live match updates here: 

Lineups 

France XI: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba; Mbappe, Griezmann, Matuidi; Giroud

Croatia XI: Subasic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Pivaric; Brozovic, Rakitic, Modric, Perisic, Rebic; Mandzukic.

France and Croatia have met only once in the tournament, where France got the better of Croatia (2-1) in the semi-final of the 1998 World Cup. 

Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic will rely on star players like Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Ivan Perisic to come good against France's Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.  

The last two first-time finalists went on to win the tournament, France 1998 and Spain 2010. Croatia, who appear in their first-ever World Cup final, will look to upset favourites  France with history on their side.  

Squads: 

France:

Goalkeepers- Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Defenders- Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Adil Rami, Benjamin Pavard, Presnel Kimpembe, Bernard Mendy, Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Hernandez.

Midfielders- Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Corentin Tolisso, Steven N’Zonzi.

Forwards- Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Nabil Fekir, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin.

Croatia: 

Goalkeepers - Lovre Kalinic, Dominik Livakovic, Danijiel Subasic.

Defenders- Duje Caleta-Car, Vedran Corluka, Tin Jedvaj, Dejan Lovren, Josip Pivaric, Ivan Strinic, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko. 

Midfielders- Milan Badelj, Filip Bradaric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic.

Forwards- Andrej Kramaric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Marko Pjaca, Ante Rebic. 

 

 

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFAWorld CupfootballFrance vs CroatiaFranceCroatiaModricMbappe

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close