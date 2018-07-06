हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

France vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2018 live updates

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@FrenchTeam

Follow the live match updates here

Lineups: 

France XI: H. Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Tolisso, Kante, Greizmann, Giroud, Mbappe. 

Uruguay XI: F. Muslera, J.M. Gimenez, D. Godin, M. Caceres, R. Bentancur, N. Nandez, L. Torreira, M.Vecino, D. Laxalt, L. Suarez, C. Stuani. 

The South American defence, lead by Diego Godin, will look to continue their impressive record of conceding just one goal in four games against the in-form Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba. 

Both the side are unbeaten in the tournament. The South Americans have met France thrice at the World Cup, beating them 2-1 in 1966 and drew in 2002 and 2010. 

Squads

France:

Goalkeepers - Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Defenders - Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Adil Rami, Benjamin Pavard, Presnel Kimpembe, Bernard Mendy, Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Hernandez.

Midfielders - Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Corentin Tolisso, Steven N’Zonzi.

Forwards - Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Nabil Fekir, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin

Uruguay:

Goalkeepers - Martin Campana, Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva.  

Defenders - Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Maximiliano Pereira, Gaston Silva, Guillermo Varela.  

Midfielders - Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Cristian Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Jonathan Urretaviscaya. 

Forwards - Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Cristhian Stuani, Luis Suarez. 
 

