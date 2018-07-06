हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

France vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

France and Uruguay will face each other at Nizhny Novgorod stadium on Friday.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia: France have been in a clinical form since the group stages matches and will be facing mighty Uruguay for the quarterfinal match here on Friday. Uruguay's France's forward Edison Cavani's form has been exceptional in the group stages, with his best performance coming in the round of 16 clash against Portugal, where he netted two goals in each half to dump the Euro 2016 champions out of the tournament. 

Interestingly, both Uruguay and France have won all their matches so far. The two countries would be looking to match their respective teams' defending and attacking prowess.

France would be looking to the 19-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe, who scored sensational double goals to brush aside Argentina in their round of 16 clash. Other players such as Oliver Giroud, Paul Pogba, and Antoine Griezmann would also be looking to take France to a dominating position during the match.

France and Uruguay will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals at Nizhny Novgorod stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia at 7.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of France vs Uruguay match on Sony Ten sports channel.

Uruguay will be looking to bank on the attacking and defending prowess led by skipper Diego Godin and Luis Suarez, wherein the latter would be hoping to net more goals.

The South Americans have conceded just one goal - the joint lowest in the tournament with Brazil - in four straight wins on their way to the showdown in Nizhny Novgorod.

19-year-old Mbappe has announced himself as one of the world’s hottest talents with three goals, including two against Argentina and an amazing 70-metre sprint that ended with him winning a penalty.

(With Agency inputs)

