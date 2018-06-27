हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

Germany vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Defending champions Germany will face South Korea in the first match for Wednesday at Kazan.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Kazan, Russia: Defending champions Germany will face South Korea on Wednesday in a Group F match and look forward to eliminate the latter to enter pre-quarterfinals in FIFA World Cup 2018. 

Germany have been able to secure three points and remain on the second spot in the group while South Korea are at the bottom after two consecutive losses. 

Germany, four-time World Cup winners, are the top-ranked team in the world, while South Korea sit at only No.57 in the latest FIFA rankings. 

Korea and Germany will face each other at Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia at 7.30 pm.

Watch live streaming of South Korea vs Germany match on Sony Ten and Sony Six sports channel.

South Korea will rely on the attacking prowess of Son Heung-min, who notched up the team`s first goal in the tournament against Mexico on Saturday.

Germany are known for their star-studded squad featuring Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil and Toni Kroos, but certain players will not feature against South Korea. Ozil was benched for the match against Sweden and it will be interesting whether Joachim Loew picks him this time.

