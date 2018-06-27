FIFA World Cup 2018 match live updates: Germany vs South Korea

Defending champions Germany and South Korea take on each other in their last FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F match for a place in Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals). Germany lost to Mexico and defeated Sweden to have three points going into the South Korea match. The Asian team lost both matches to be at the bottom of Group F but still has a theoretical chance of progressing to the knockout stage if it beats Germany and if the result in the Mexico vs Sweden match is favourable.
Follow the live match updates here:
48 minute: SAVED! That was close! Germany's Ozil picks up a ball in the Korean box but his header is saved by the Korean goalkeeper.
In the other Group F clash, both Sweden and Mexico went goalless at half-time.
Second-half is underway!
Half-time!
3 minutes of Stoppage time!
43 minute: Hector finds the ball in the Korean box but gives it away by conceding a foul. Germany lack inspiration up-front. South Korea, on the other hand, will be happy with the proceedings so far.
39 minute: Corner for Germany. Werner makes a touch but South Korean goalkeeper plunges onto the ball. That was close.
35 minute: Germany are looking to set themselves as they struggle to create chances in the final third. They desperately need a win.
Possession
Germany: 78 percent
South Korea: 22 percent
29 minute: Germany's Timo Werner cuts in from the left-flank but his cross is headed away by the Korean defence. Corner for Germany.
25 minute: MISS!! South Korea's Son Heung-Min skies a golden opportunity from close range.
23 minute: Yellow card! South Korea's Lee Jae-Sung gets the second yellow card of the day. South Korea need to be careful as they are giving away too many free-kicks.
18 minute: Free-kick to South Korea after a high-boot challenge from Jonas Hector. Jung Woo-Young hits the ball directly into the hands of the German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who fails to hold on to the ball and then taps it away for a corner. That was close!
The Germans have played five finals in their last nine World Cups. The only time Germany were knocked out in the early stages was way back in 1938 World Cup, where they went down 4-2 against Switzerland in a replay.
11 minute: Free-kick to Germany. The Korean defence clears the ball to safety.
9 minute: South Korea's Jung Woo-Young gets a Yellow card for a challenge on Jonas Hector.
7 minute: Germany's Marco Reus picks the ball in the left and attempts a half-volley but hits the ball wide. That was close.
4 minute: The Koreans are operating the ball really well in the midfield. Germany need to win this match to qualify for the round of 16.
Kick-off
Lineups:
Germany XI: Manuel Neuer, Mesut Özil, Sami Khedira, Mats Hummels, Toni Kroos, Marco Reus, Jonas Hector, Niklas Süle, Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner, Joshua Kimmich
Korea Republic XI: Kim Young-Gwon, Koo Ja-Cheol, Son Heung-Min, Yun Young-Sun, Hong Chul, Lee Yong, Jung Woo-Young, Hyun-Soo Jang, Moon Seon-Min, Cho Hyun-Woo, Lee Jae-Sung
The two teams have met thrice and their first match in the FIFA World Cup 1994 group stages where Germany came out on top by a margin of 3-2. Germany defeated South Korea 1-0 in the next encounter in the 2002 World Cup while the latter was victorious in a friendly match in 2004. Germany are four-time Football World Cup champions and have always cleared the group stage hurdle.
Full squad:
Germany:
Goalkeepers - Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp.
Defenders - Jerome Boateng, Matthias Ginter, Jonas Hector, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich, Marvin Plattenhardt, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule.
Midfielders - Julian Brandt, Julian Draxler, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Sami Khedira, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Marco Reus, Sebastian Rudy.
Forwards - Mario Gomez, Thomas Muller, Timo Werner
South Korea:
Goalkeepers - Jo Hyeon-Woo, Kim Jin-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Gyu.
Defenders - Oh Ban-Suk, Park Joo-Ho, Chul Hong, jang Hyun-Soo, Kim Min-Woo, Jung Seung-Hyun, Go Yo-Han, Lee Yong, Kim Young-Gwon, Yun Young-Sun.
Midfielders - Koo Ja-Cheol, Lee Jae-Sung, Ju Se-Jong, Moon Seon-Min, Lee Seung-Woo, Ki Sung-Yueng, Jung Woo-Young.
Forwards - Hwang Hee-Chan, Son Heung-Min, Kim Shin-Wook