FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Sweden 1-0 Germany, at half time

Moscow: After a 0-1 defeat to Mexico, defending champions Germany face Sweden in a must-win match to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Sweden, riding on their 1-0 win over South Korea, will be confident to cause another upset at the Fisht Stadium.
Sweden beat France in the World cup qualifications and knocked out Italy in the playoffs, their win against South Korea was their first win in the World cup since 1958.
Follow the live match updates:
Sweden 1-0 Germany!
HALF-TIME!
45+2 minute: Free-kick to Sweden but Berg fire the shot into the hands Nuer.
2 minutes of Stoppage time!
43 minute: Germany's Boateng attempts a shot from distance but hits it wide.
39 minute: Germany are pushing hard but Sweden threaten to score another on the counter.
Germany have never lost consecutive matches at a World cup since 1938.
Sweden 1-0 Germany!
32 minute: GOAL!!! Ola Toivonen chips the ball into the German goal. Germany on the brink of the exit.
31 minute: Substitution for Germany. Guendogan in for Sebastian Rudy.
29 minute: Germany still play with a man down, as Sebastian Rudy does not look comfortable on the sidelines.
27 minute: Sweden try and create space in the final-third but the ball gets cleared. Corner for Sweden.
24 minute: Sebastian Rudy goes down after he gets clattered on the face. leaves the pitch for a while.
23 minute: Corner for Germany. The ball gets cleared by the Sweden defenders.
18 minute: Germany's Sebastian Rudy attempts a shot from distance but hits it wide. Germans are up and attacking here.
14 minute: Sweden's Marcus Berg goes down in the German box, Referee calls for play-on.
7 minute: Julian Draxler makes a brilliant cross into the Sweden penalty box but fails to find a teammate. That was close.
6 minute: Sweden's Emil Forsberg tries to create space in the final third but he is cramped for by the German defenders.
3 minute: Germany's Timo Werner heads the ball to Julian Draxler in the middle, the latter fires it at the goal but the ball gets blocked by Andreas Granqvist. Great start for Germany.
Kick-off
Lineups
Germany XI: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Jerome Boateng, Jonas Hector; Sebastian Rudy, Toni Kroos; Marco Reus, Thomas Muller, Julian Draxler; Timo Werner.
Sweden XI: Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Ola Toivonen, Marcus Berg.
The last two defending champions had bowed out in the group stages, Germany who are under massive pressure would look to change that. There were a lot of talks on dropping stalwarts like Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira after fared poorly in their opening match against Mexico.
Germany full squad:
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (PSG/FRA)
Defenders: Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea/ENG), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
Midfielders: Sami Khedira (Juventus/ITA), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal/ENG), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)
Forwards: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart)
Sweden Full squad:
Goalkeepers - Robin Olsen, Karl-Johan Johnsson.
Defenders - Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Filip Helander, Emil Krafth, Pontus Jansson.
Midfielders - Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Gustav Svensson, Oscar Hiljemark, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Rohden, Jimmy Durmaz.
Forwards - Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen, John Guidetti, Isaac Kiese-Thelin