Goalscorers in race for FIFA World Cup 2018 Golden Boot

The complete list of all the players who have scored goals in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Russia: FIFA World Cup 2018 has been a roller coster ride till now. The tournament started on a bright note with Russia pumping in five goals against Saudi Arabia in the opener. Since then Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku of Belgium, England captain Harry Kane, Russia's Denis Cherysev, Diego Costa of Spain and several other players including Argentina's  Lionel Messi's have found the opposition's net. 

The biggest sports extravaganza has seen some classic games, individual brilliance and great teamwork along with some of the finest goals of all time. From Messi's twister to Ronaldo's free-kick, from Kane's hat-trick to  Panama's Felip Baloy's hard-earned goal, this World Cup gave us some exceptional performances.

Below is the list of all the goalscorers in the FIFA World Cup 2018 (rank-wise)

Rank Players Country Goal scored Matches
1 Harry Kane England 5 3
2 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 4 2
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 4 3
4 Denis Cheryshev Russia 3 3
5 Diego Costa Spain 3 3
6 Eden Hazard Belgium 2 2
7 Artem Dzyuba Russia 2 3
8 Philippe Coutinho Brazil 2 3
9 John Stones England 2 2
10 Mohamed Salah Egypt 2 2
11 Ahmed Musa Nigeria 2 3
12 Luka Modric Croatia 2 3
13 Andreas Granqvist Sweden 2 3
14 Luis Suarez Uruguay 2 3
15 Mile Jedinak Australia 2 3
16 Son Heungmin South korea 2 3
17 Aleksandr Golovin Russia 1 2
18 Keisuke Honda Japan 1 2
19 Milan Badelj Croatia 1 1
20 Juan Quintero Colombia 1 2
21 Mbaye Niang Senegal 1 2
22 Dries Mertens Belgium 1 2
23 Wahbi Khazri Tunisia 1 2
24 Takashi Inui Japan 1 2
25 Marcos Rojo Argentina 1 2
26 Paolo Guerrero Peru 1 3
27 Marco Reus Germany 1 3
28 Hirving Lozano Mexico 1 3
29 Xherdan Shaqiri Switzerland 1 3
30 Christian Eriksen Denmark 1 3
31 Javier Hernandez Mexico 1 3
32 Neymar Brazil 1 3
33 Victor Moses Nigeria 1 3
34 Youssef En Nesyri Morocco 1 1
35 Felipe Baloy Panama 1 1
36 Josip Drmic Switzerland 1 2
37 Michy Batshuayi Belgium 1 1
38 Iago Aspas Spain 1 2
39 Kendall Watson Costa Rica 1 1
40 Nacho Spain 1 1
41 Yerry Mina Colombia 1 1
42 Ricardo Quaresma Portugal 1 2
43 Dylan Bronn Tunisia 1 2
44 Juan Cuadrado Colombia 1 2
45 Ante Rebic Croatia 1 2
46 Khalid Boutaib Morocco 1 2
47 Shinji Kagawa Japan 1 2
48 Ferjani Sassi Tunisia 1 2
49 Yussuf Yurary Poulsen Denmark 1 2
50 Jesse Lingard England 1 2
51 Sergio Aguero Argentina 1 3
52 Radamel Falcao Colombia 1 2
53 Yuya Osako Japan 1 2
54 Kylian Mbappe France 1 3
55 Karim Ansarifard Iran 1 3
56 Steven Zuber Switzerland 1 2
57 Grzegorz Krychowiak Poland 1 2
58 Jose Gimenez Uruguay 1 2
59 Moussa Waque Senegal 1 2
60 Sadio Mane Senegal 1 2
61 Ivan Rakitic Croatia 1 3
62 Paulinho Brazil 1 3
63 Antoine Griezmann France 1 3
64 Carlos Vela Mexico 1 3
65 Iury Gazinsky Russia 1 3
66 Ola Toivonen Sweden 1 3
67 Blerim Dzemaili Switzerland 1 3
68 Andre Carrillo Peru 1 3
69 Ivan Perisic Croatia 1 3
70 Alfred Finnbogason Iceland 1 3
71 Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia 1 3
72 Edinson Cavani Uruguay 1 3
73 Aleksandar Kolarov Serbia 1 3
74 Granit Xhaka Switzerland 1 3
75 Gylfi Sigurdsson Iceland 1 3
76 Isco Spain 1 3
77 Kim Younggwon South Korea 1 3
78 Lionel Messi Argentina 1 3
79 Ludwig Augustinsson Sweden 1 3
80 Salem Aldawsari Saudi Arabia 1 3
81 Salman Alfaraj Saudi Arabia 1 3
82 Thiago Silva Brazil 1 3
83 Toni Kroos Germany 1 3

 
Star players like Mohamed Salah of Egypt have not had a memorable tournament with the African team failing to progress beyond the group stage but he too has two goals against his name. Be it Argentina being almost knocked out from the tournament or Germany facing the ignominy of crashing out in the group stages for the first time since 1938, the tournament has given several enjoyable moments.
 
The top goalscorer at every FIFA World Cup is awarded the Golden Boot. If two or more players are tied on goals, the winner will be decided by the total assists. If assists cannot split them, the players who played the least minutes will walk away with the prize.

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2018Top goal scorersGolden bootHarry KaneCristiano RonaldoRomelu Lukaku

