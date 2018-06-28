Goalscorers in race for FIFA World Cup 2018 Golden Boot

Russia: FIFA World Cup 2018 has been a roller coster ride till now. The tournament started on a bright note with Russia pumping in five goals against Saudi Arabia in the opener. Since then Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku of Belgium, England captain Harry Kane, Russia's Denis Cherysev, Diego Costa of Spain and several other players including Argentina's Lionel Messi's have found the opposition's net.
The biggest sports extravaganza has seen some classic games, individual brilliance and great teamwork along with some of the finest goals of all time. From Messi's twister to Ronaldo's free-kick, from Kane's hat-trick to Panama's Felip Baloy's hard-earned goal, this World Cup gave us some exceptional performances.
Below is the list of all the goalscorers in the FIFA World Cup 2018 (rank-wise)
|Rank
|Players
|Country
|Goal scored
|Matches
|1
|Harry Kane
|England
|5
|3
|2
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|4
|2
|3
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|4
|3
|4
|Denis Cheryshev
|Russia
|3
|3
|5
|Diego Costa
|Spain
|3
|3
|6
|Eden Hazard
|Belgium
|2
|2
|7
|Artem Dzyuba
|Russia
|2
|3
|8
|Philippe Coutinho
|Brazil
|2
|3
|9
|John Stones
|England
|2
|2
|10
|Mohamed Salah
|Egypt
|2
|2
|11
|Ahmed Musa
|Nigeria
|2
|3
|12
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|2
|3
|13
|Andreas Granqvist
|Sweden
|2
|3
|14
|Luis Suarez
|Uruguay
|2
|3
|15
|Mile Jedinak
|Australia
|2
|3
|16
|Son Heungmin
|South korea
|2
|3
|17
|Aleksandr Golovin
|Russia
|1
|2
|18
|Keisuke Honda
|Japan
|1
|2
|19
|Milan Badelj
|Croatia
|1
|1
|20
|Juan Quintero
|Colombia
|1
|2
|21
|Mbaye Niang
|Senegal
|1
|2
|22
|Dries Mertens
|Belgium
|1
|2
|23
|Wahbi Khazri
|Tunisia
|1
|2
|24
|Takashi Inui
|Japan
|1
|2
|25
|Marcos Rojo
|Argentina
|1
|2
|26
|Paolo Guerrero
|Peru
|1
|3
|27
|Marco Reus
|Germany
|1
|3
|28
|Hirving Lozano
|Mexico
|1
|3
|29
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|Switzerland
|1
|3
|30
|Christian Eriksen
|Denmark
|1
|3
|31
|Javier Hernandez
|Mexico
|1
|3
|32
|Neymar
|Brazil
|1
|3
|33
|Victor Moses
|Nigeria
|1
|3
|34
|Youssef En Nesyri
|Morocco
|1
|1
|35
|Felipe Baloy
|Panama
|1
|1
|36
|Josip Drmic
|Switzerland
|1
|2
|37
|Michy Batshuayi
|Belgium
|1
|1
|38
|Iago Aspas
|Spain
|1
|2
|39
|Kendall Watson
|Costa Rica
|1
|1
|40
|Nacho
|Spain
|1
|1
|41
|Yerry Mina
|Colombia
|1
|1
|42
|Ricardo Quaresma
|Portugal
|1
|2
|43
|Dylan Bronn
|Tunisia
|1
|2
|44
|Juan Cuadrado
|Colombia
|1
|2
|45
|Ante Rebic
|Croatia
|1
|2
|46
|Khalid Boutaib
|Morocco
|1
|2
|47
|Shinji Kagawa
|Japan
|1
|2
|48
|Ferjani Sassi
|Tunisia
|1
|2
|49
|Yussuf Yurary Poulsen
|Denmark
|1
|2
|50
|Jesse Lingard
|England
|1
|2
|51
|Sergio Aguero
|Argentina
|1
|3
|52
|Radamel Falcao
|Colombia
|1
|2
|53
|Yuya Osako
|Japan
|1
|2
|54
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|1
|3
|55
|Karim Ansarifard
|Iran
|1
|3
|56
|Steven Zuber
|Switzerland
|1
|2
|57
|Grzegorz Krychowiak
|Poland
|1
|2
|58
|Jose Gimenez
|Uruguay
|1
|2
|59
|Moussa Waque
|Senegal
|1
|2
|60
|Sadio Mane
|Senegal
|1
|2
|61
|Ivan Rakitic
|Croatia
|1
|3
|62
|Paulinho
|Brazil
|1
|3
|63
|Antoine Griezmann
|France
|1
|3
|64
|Carlos Vela
|Mexico
|1
|3
|65
|Iury Gazinsky
|Russia
|1
|3
|66
|Ola Toivonen
|Sweden
|1
|3
|67
|Blerim Dzemaili
|Switzerland
|1
|3
|68
|Andre Carrillo
|Peru
|1
|3
|69
|Ivan Perisic
|Croatia
|1
|3
|70
|Alfred Finnbogason
|Iceland
|1
|3
|71
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|Serbia
|1
|3
|72
|Edinson Cavani
|Uruguay
|1
|3
|73
|Aleksandar Kolarov
|Serbia
|1
|3
|74
|Granit Xhaka
|Switzerland
|1
|3
|75
|Gylfi Sigurdsson
|Iceland
|1
|3
|76
|Isco
|Spain
|1
|3
|77
|Kim Younggwon
|South Korea
|1
|3
|78
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|1
|3
|79
|Ludwig Augustinsson
|Sweden
|1
|3
|80
|Salem Aldawsari
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|3
|81
|Salman Alfaraj
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|3
|82
|Thiago Silva
|Brazil
|1
|3
|83
|Toni Kroos
|Germany
|1
|3
Star players like Mohamed Salah of Egypt have not had a memorable tournament with the African team failing to progress beyond the group stage but he too has two goals against his name. Be it Argentina being almost knocked out from the tournament or Germany facing the ignominy of crashing out in the group stages for the first time since 1938, the tournament has given several enjoyable moments.
The top goalscorer at every FIFA World Cup is awarded the Golden Boot. If two or more players are tied on goals, the winner will be decided by the total assists. If assists cannot split them, the players who played the least minutes will walk away with the prize.