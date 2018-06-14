हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup

Google doodle gets into football mode with FIFA World Cup 2018 set to begin

In what may well be a subtle message highlighting world unity and harmony, the doodle salutes the spirit with which football is played and followed around the world.

Google doodle gets into football mode with FIFA World Cup 2018 set to begin

Google celebrated the spirit of football on Thursday when its doodle showcased just how much the world's most popular sport means to people around the globe. With the FIFA World Cup 2018 beginning in Russia from Thursday, the doodle raised the sporting temperature a couple of notches.

The doodle showcases animated fans from all walks of life and from different cultures engrossed in watching what appears to be a penalty kick. In what may well be a subtle message highlighting world unity and harmony, the doodle salutes the spirit with which football is played and followed around the world.

FIFA World Cup 2018 is expected to be one of the most-watched sporting extravaganzas and will take place in Russia between June 14 and July 15. There are a total of 12 venues in 11 host cities with and the opening match would be between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

While several teams are in the fray for winning the tournament, all eyes would be on traditional giants Spain, Portugal, France, Argentina and Brazil. Defending champions Germany and the likes of England, Mexico and Uruguay too are likely to draw a massive crowd.

Tags:
FIFA World CupFIFAfootball World CupCristiano RonaldoPortugalSpainGoogle doodle

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close