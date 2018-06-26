Iceland vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates

Moscow: The Day 13 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will see an encounter between Iceland and Croatia at Rostov Arena Stadium on Wednesday. Struggling to make their mark, Iceland will aim for nothing less than a win when they take on already-qualified Croatia in their last Group D clash.
Follow the live match updates:
38 minute:
35 minute: While Croatia seem like taking their eye off the ball, Iceland take full advantage of it. A well-played Iceland corner almost led to a goal
32 minute: Iceland get a free kick. Sigurdsson shot is collected calmly by the Croatian goalkeeper
30 minute: Iceland get a corner but Magnusson's header is over the cross bar
28 minute: There have been a lot of mid field action but the goalkeepers of both the sides have hardly got a chance to touch the ball
25 minute: Iceland giving a good counter-attack. Iceland's Gunnarsson sends a long throwing towards Croatia's penalty box. Magnusson heads the ball which rolls across dangerously across the Croatian goal post
23 minute: Iceland are looking up to become the first World Cup debutants to enter the round of 16 in a World Cup tournament since Slovakia in 2010
20 minute: Croatia get a corner but fail to take advantage of it
18 minute: Overcoming the knock, Bjarnason is back on the field
14 minute: Meanwhile, the Argentinians are ahead with Lionel Messi scoring the first goal. Argentina 1-0 Nigeria
11 minute: A brief pause in the game following the injury suffered by Bjarnason. Pjaca booked for elbowing him
8 minute: Iceland attempt its first attack with Sigurdsson sending in a low cross, but it is cleared by a Croatian defender
6 minute: Even with nine changes, Croatia not dominating the possessions
4 minute: The Croatians are rolling the ball midfield, giving Iceland less chance to get hold of the ball. Croatian coach Dalic Zlatko has brought in nine changes for this match against Iceland
2 minute: Iceland kicked off the game wearing white while the Croatians are in navy blue. Croatia is looking for a third consecutive win in their Group C match
Kickoff
Lineups
Iceland XI: Halldorsson, Saevarsson, Sverrir Ingason, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Gudmundsson, Bjarnason, Sigurdsson, Finnbogason, Aron Gunnarsson, Magnusson, Emil Hallfredsson
Croatia XI: Lovre Kalinic, Ivan Perisic, Vedran Corluka, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Tin Jedvaj, Duje Caleta-Car, Milan Badelj, Marko Pjaca, Josip Pivaric
Croatia are already through to the Round of 16 with victories over Argentina and Nigeria while Iceland played a draw with Argentina before losing to Nigeria. Iceland's fate does not only lie in their own hands as a win on Tuesday may not be enough for them but will also hope that Nigeria lose to Argentina.
Croatia tops the group with six points while the Heimir Hallgrimsson-coached Iceland have just a single point in their kitty and lie at the third spot. On Tuesday, Croatia could also become the fourth team in the history of the World Cup to win all three of their group games without conceding a goal.
Iceland full squad:
Goalkeepers: Hannes Halldorsson (Randers/DEN), Runar Runarsson (Nordsjaelland/DEN), Frederik Schram (Roskilde/DEN)
Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen/SCO), Holmar Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia/BUL), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen/GER), Sverrir Ingason (Rostov/RUS), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City/ENG), Birkir Saevarsson (Valur), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov/RUS), Ari Skulason (Lokeren/BEL)
Midfielders: Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa/ENG), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga/NOR), Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley/ENG), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City/WAL), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese/ITA), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton/ENG), Olafur Skulason (Karabukspor/TUR), Arnor Traustason (Malmo/SWE)
Forwards: Jon Bodvarsson (Reading/ENG), Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg/GER), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV/NED), Bjorn Sigurdarson (Rostov/RUS)
Croatia full squad:
Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco/FRA), Lovre Kalinic (Gent/BEL), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)
Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas/TUR), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria/ITA), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool/ENG), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev/UKR), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)
Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid/ESP), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona/ESP), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid/ESP), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina/ITA), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan /ITA), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka)
Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus/ITA), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan/ITA), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan/ITA), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim/GER), Marko Pjaca (Schalke/GER), Ante Rebic (Eintracht/GER)