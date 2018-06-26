हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

Iceland vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Group D leader Croatia will face Iceland at Rostov Arena on Tuesday.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Rostov-On-Don, Russia: Leading Group D with si points, Croatia face Iceland, who are currently at the third spot, in their final Group D match on Tuesday. Struggling to make their mark, Iceland will aim for nothing less than a win when they take on already-qualified Croatia.

Croatia are already through to the Round of 16 with victories over Argentina and Nigeria while Iceland played a draw with Argentina before losing to Nigeria.

Iceland and Croatia will face each other at Rostov-On-Don Arena, Rostov, Russia at 11.30 pm.

Watch live streaming of Iceland vs Croatia match on Sony Ten and Sony Six sports channel.

Iceland's fate does not only lie in their own hands as a win on Tuesday may not be enough for them but will also hope that Nigeria lose to Argentina.

On Tuesday, Croatia could also become the fourth team in the history of the World Cup to win all three of their group games without conceding a goal.

(With Agency inputs)

