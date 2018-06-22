हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Iceland vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates

A gritty Iceland had held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their opener and a win against Nigeria will give them a foothold in the knockout stages. Nigeria will be knocked out if they lose against Iceland as their first match against Croatia had ended in a 0-2 defeat for them.

Iceland vs Nigeria FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

The Group D match between Iceland and Nigeria will be one of the most keenly followed ones in not only the two countries taking part in FIFA World Cup 2018 but also in Argentina. The Argentine team was routed 0-3 by Croatia in Group D at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod and now awaits the result of the Iceland-Nigeria match to find out what it needs to do to progress to the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals).

Follow the live updates here:

28 minute: Iceland players seem tired, is the weather playing a role here? 

23 minute: Free-kick to Iceland as Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo concedes a foul. Iceland need to improve their finishing off the set-pieces. 

21 minute: The Nigerian goalkeeper knuckles the ball away. Another corner for Iceland. 

19 minute: Iceland try and create space in the final third but the defender clear the ball. Corner for Iceland. 

Possession 

Nigeria-  59 percent

Iceland- 41 percent

15 minute: Nigeria on the attack but Iceland hold on. Throw-in for Nigeria near the box. 

11 minute: Both teams are trying to settle in, bringing the tempo of the game down. 

6 minute: Gylfi Sigurdsson attempts a shot on target but goalkeeper Francis Uzoho saves it. The goalkeeper has been busy in the early minutes of the match. 

3 minute: Free-kick to Iceland at a promising position. SAVED! Nigerian goalkeeper clears the ball away. Corner to Iceland. 

Kick-off

 

 

Lineups:

Iceland XI: Hannes Thor Halldorsson; Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Kari Arnason, Birkir Mar Saevarsson; Birkir Bjarnason, Aron Gunnarsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Rurik Gislason; Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Alfred Finnbogason.

Nigeria XI: Francis Uzoho; Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun; Brian Idowu, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Moses; Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The team from Africa has the flair and skill but against an organised and confident Iceland, the Nigerians will need much more than that as Argentina, who are staring at elimination, found out the hard way. Nigeria's team is the youngest in the FIFA World Cup 2018 and the players will have to rise to the occasion to have any hopes of progressing to the knockout stages.

The two teams have played each other only once in 1981 where Iceland came out on top with an impressive margin of 3-0. However, Nigeria have won five games in the previous FIFA World Cups and all of them have been against European teams.

Full squad:

Iceland: Goalkeepers - Hannes Þór Halldórsson, Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson, Frederik Schram. Defenders - Kári Árnason, Ari Freyr Skúlason, Ragnar Sigurðsson, Hörður Björgvin Magnússon, Birkir Már Sævarsson, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Hólmar Örn Eyjólfsson. Midfielders - Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Arnór Ingvi Traustason, Emil Hallfreðsson, Gylfi Sigurðsson, Ólafur Ingi Skúlason, Rúrik Gíslason, Samúel Kári Friðjónsson, Aron Einar Gunnarsson. Forwards - Alfreð Finnbogason, Jón Daði Böðvarsson, Björn Bergmann Sigurðarson, Albert Guðmundsson

Nigeria: Goalkeepers - Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho. Defenders - Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Tyronne Ebuehi, Elderson Echiejile, Bryan Idowu, Kenneth Omeruo, Abdullahi Shehu, William Troost-Ekong. Midfielders - Oghenekaro Etebo, Victor Moses, Wilfred Ndidi, Joel Obi, Mikel John Obi, John Ogu, Ogenyi Onazi. Forwards - Odion Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Simeon Nwankwo

