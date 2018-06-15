हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Iker Casillas presents FIFA World Cup trophy at Luzhniki stadium

 Iker Casillas was accompanied by Russian model Natalia Vodianova and presented the trophy that the winning team on the July 15 final will be awarded.

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas displays the World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Moscow: Spain's former goalkeeper Iker Casillas on Thursday presented the FIFA World Cup trophy at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium, minutes before the inauguration ceremony of the tournament was held in Russia.

Casillas, who helped Spain to win the 2010 edition of the World Cup, was accompanied by Russian model Natalia Vodianova and presented the trophy that the winning team on the July 15 final will be awarded.

The trophy is made of more than six kilograms (13.2 pounds) of gold.

After the presentation ceremony, British pop singer Robbie Williams performed at the stadium.

