Iranian coach appeals to FIFA over Nike boycott

Iran National Football Team

 Iran national football team`s head coach Carlos Queiroz has called on FIFA to intervene after US sportswear giant Nike said it would not provide shoes to Iranian players in the World Cup in line with American sanctions.

Tehran: Iran national football team`s head coach Carlos Queiroz has called on FIFA to intervene after US sportswear giant Nike said it would not provide shoes to Iranian players in the World Cup in line with American sanctions.

"Players get used to their sports equipment, and it`s not right to change them a week before such important matches," Press TV quoted Queiroz as saying.

"We call on FIFA to come to our help in this issue," he said.

Iran`s first Group B match will be held against Morocco in St. Petersburg on June 15 and Iranian players will have to wear another brand while 60 per cent of all players in the 32-team World Cup will be wearing Nike`s shoes. 

Nike said its decision was in line with US President Donald Trump`s announcement in May to withdraw from Iran`s nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on the Islamic republic, Xinhua news agency reported.

The sanctions are to kick in six months after the announcement, but a number of European companies have jumped the gun and already started winding down business in Iran.

